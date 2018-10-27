ChildSafe Invites Community to visit new location at Open House

Tim Alexander, Business Operations Manager

Saturday, Nov. 10, 1-4 p.m.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Oct. 25, 2018) – ChildSafe, a local nonprofit that provides therapy for victims of child sexual abuse, invites the community to its New Building Open House on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 2001 S. Shields St. Building K. The public is welcomed to stop in any time from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday to enjoy light refreshments and learn more about ChildSafe’s mission.

“Our new facility has been in the works for a long time,” said Val Macri-Lind, Clinical Director and Co-founder. “The new location will allow for more space for ChildSafe to serve its many clients and help them experience healing.”

ChildSafe’s new 6,233 square foot building will provide more staff offices, restrooms and common areas. In addition, it has larger areas for support groups to be held, more confidential areas for meetings, and better heating and cooling. The space will be enhanced with colorful murals to welcome clients and is in close proximity to Spring Creek and Rolland Moore Park to offer a natural setting for therapeutic intervention. Furthermore, the building was purchased with the help of an angel investor and will be paid off with the funds raised during ChildSafe’s capital campaign, meaning that money saved from rental costs will be used to provide therapy for children and families.

The extensive space provided by the new building will meet the needs of the rapidly growing client base ChildSafe serves. In 2017, ChildSafe helped more than 700 clients find healing after abuse, and the number of clients served in 2018 is estimated at 750. Those who cannot make the Open House but would like a tour at a later date may contact ChildSafe at 970-472-4133.

Learn more about ChildSafe and its mission at www.childsafecolorado.org.

