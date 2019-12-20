Chinese Black Market Marijuana Trafficking Organization Dismantled

On Wednesday, November 20, 2019 the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force concluded a three-month investigation by executing six residential search warrants to dismantle a Chinese Black Market Marijuana Trafficking Organization. The results of the search warrants were approximately 1,000 pounds of gross weight marijuana, over 2,000 live plants, and 156 pounds of processed high-grade marijuana ready to be shipped, presumably out of state.

Search warrant locations:

3507 Donath Ave. Loveland

1612 North Cleveland Ave. Loveland

340 Orvis Court Loveland

3841 Crestone Crestone Drive Loveland

580 Hourglass Court Loveland

421 Starway Street Fort Collins

The five homes in Loveland were deemed uninhabitable by Loveland Code Compliance because of overwhelming amounts of black mold, illegal electrical wiring, and construction modifications.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force was assisted by Loveland Police SWAT, Fort Collins Police SWAT, Larimer County Regional SWAT, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS, Colorado National Guard Counter Drug Unit, DEA Fort Collins, DEA Strikeforce Denver, DEA Cheyenne, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Enforcement Unit, Fort Collins Police Criminal Interdiction Unit, and Loveland Police Street Crimes Unit.

The investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges will be filed when the investigation is complete.