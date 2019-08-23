Chipping fore Charities fundraiser golf tournament started in 2010 in Fort Collins, Colorado. This year’s tournament will is at the Ptarmigan Country Club on August 26, 2019.

The golf tournament raises monies to benefit pre-determined local non-profit charities. This year’s charities are: ChildSafe, Front Range Exceptional Equestrians (F.R.E.E.), Coats & Boots, The Namaqua Center, The Center for Family Outreach, and Partners Mentoring Youth.

The Downtown Club of Fort Collins (DCFC) plans, organizes, and staffs the tournament. Each recipient charity helps DCFC find golfers, sponsors, and donors. There is no paid staff and 100 percent of the profits go to charities.

Last year Chipping fore Charities donated $66,000. Since the event’s inception, it has accounted for $450,000 donated to local charities.

Tournament Schedule

7:00 AM Registration/Breakfast

8:00 AM “Arizona” Scramble starts

12:00 Lunch/Awards for AM golfers

1:30 PM 4 person Scramble starts

5:30 PM Hors d’oeuvres/Awards for PM golfers

Register your golfers today to support some kids who really deserve it, or Register as a sponsor to make an even greater impact.