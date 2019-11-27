Christmas for Kids Sets $160,000 Goal to Help Local Youth

Partners Mentoring Youth is raising money for their Partners’ Christmas for Kids year-end fundraising campaign.

It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year with a $160,000 goal which will help them serve over 100 local youth.Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships between positive adult role models and youth facing challenges in their personal, social and academic lives. Supporting the program helps build a more vibrant community.

Any size gift helps them run their programs, which in turn help local kids gain self-confidence, achieve greater school success, decrease delinquency, and develop skills for the future.

There are several ways to get involved this year:
  • Share their Sponsorship Opportunities with businesses who may be interested in investing in our mission through this campaign
  • Become a Christmas for Kids Champion! Champions can create individual fundraising pages with a personal goal and narrative that you can share with your network, giving them the opportunity to invest in the youth of our community. They will send you helpful tools along the way, and keep you updated on our overall progress.
  • Shop the Holiday Bazaar on Sunday Dec. 1st from 10-2. Stop by for crafts, holiday gifts, plenty of holiday treats and much much more!

