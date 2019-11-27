Christmas for Kids Sets $160,000 Goal to Help Local Youth

Partners Mentoring Youth is raising money for their Partners’ Christmas for Kids year-end fundraising campaign.

It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year with a $160,000 goal which will help them serve over 100 local youth.Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships between positive adult role models and youth facing challenges in their personal, social and academic lives. Supporting the program helps build a more vibrant community.

Any size gift helps them run their programs, which in turn help local kids gain self-confidence, achieve greater school success, decrease delinquency, and develop skills for the future.