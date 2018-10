Alisha Jeffers

Come and meet your newly-appointed Commissioner for District 1: Sean Dougherty.

Sean will be hosting an open-forum introductory discussion for his first Wellington citizen meeting.

For more information on upcoming Commissioner Citizen Meetings, visit our web page: larimer.org/bocc/ commissioners-meetings/ citizen-meetings

