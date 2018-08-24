City and County to Spray for Mosquitoes in South Fort Collins

Katie O’Donnell, Public Information Officer, Larimer County Health

Fort Collins, CO – Based on high levels of infected Culex mosquitoes trapped in recent weeks, the City of Fort Collins and the Larimer County Health Department hope to decrease the risk of human West Nile virus infection by spraying for mosquitoes in a section of South Fort Collins and adjacent county areas. Please see the attached map for the specific area or visit fcgov.com/westnile to view the map.

The adult mosquito control will occur by fogging trucks on Sunday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 29, weather permitting. Spraying will begin at dusk and end by 2 a.m. each night.

The City’s contractor, Vector Disease Control International, will use a permethrin-based product to be applied in a fine mist. To minimize pesticide exposure, residents should stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed for 30 to 60 minutes after spraying. It’s recommended that residents bring pets indoors as well. Residents can further minimize pesticide exposure by covering organic gardens, ponds and water features with a cloth sheet or tarp.

West Nile Virus can be prevented. In addition to community control efforts, such as larviciding, reducing water where mosquitoes can breed, and spraying for adult mosquitoes, individuals should remember to use the 4 D’s to help prevent West Nile virus disease:

Defend (with mosquito repellent) – Use a mosquito repellent that has been proven to be effective against West Nile Virus-carrying mosquitoes. DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (also called p-menthane-3,8-diol or PMD) and IR3535 are recommended.

Dusk to Dawn – Avoid exposure during peak Culex mosquito feeding times, from dusk through dawn.

Dress – Wear long sleeves and pants to keep mosquitoes from biting.

Drain – Remove standing water in your yard or garden to minimize mosquito breeding areas.

For more tips on what you can do to prevent West Nile virus, visit fcgov.com/westnile or larimer.org/westnile.