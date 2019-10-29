City and CSU will Celebrate 20 Years of Climate Action in Fort Collins Nov. 14

On November 14, the City of Fort Collins is partnering with CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) to celebrate 20 years of climate action in our community. The event will celebrate the achievements of the many community partners who have been engaged in environmental, energy-saving and waste reduction work to better our community and our planet over the past two decades, and also get inspired about what steps we can take to create a healthy and sustainable future together. The City will also be sharing preliminary results from the Our Climate Future strategic plans update process at the event.

“Our commitment to climate action began with the community, and we’re so excited to celebrate all of our accomplishments over the past twenty years! I’m really looking forward to the panel with participants from 6 years old to over 60 – honoring our many achievements and looking to future generations to inspire our next steps,” said Environmental Sustainability Manager Lindsay Ex.

The free event will be family-friendly and include a multi-generational panel discussion, activity stations hosted by community groups, live music, food and refreshments, door prizes, and remarks from Mayor Wade Troxell and City Manager Darin Atteberry.

Aleta Weeler from SoGES said, “To achieve a more sustainable world – one that is socially just, environmentally thriving, and economically vibrant – we must make bold and swift changes across all sectors. The City of Fort Collins climate efforts is a model example of how local institutions and actions can help solve global-scale problems like climate change. We at the School of Global Environmental Sustainability are excited to partner with City leaders in discussing and celebrating these efforts.”

Event details are as follows: Thursday, November 14th from 6 to 8.30 pm in the Lincoln Center’s Canyon West Room. To RSVP, visit http://cap20.rsvpify.com/.