City Announces New Community Advisory Committee Members, Community Partners, and Plan Ambassadors for Our Climate Future Planning Effort

November 24, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Politics 0

The City of Fort Collins is pleased to announce new Community Advisory Committee Members, Community Partners, and Plan Ambassadors for the Our Climate Future Planning Effort. Community Advisory Committee members advise staff on the implementation of the climate action plan. Plan Ambassadors and Community Partners are individuals and organizations which will engage diverse groups in the Fort Collins community, increasing wide representation in the Our Climate Future planning effort. This planning effort is in the early stages of public engagement and is a collective update to three plans: The Energy Policy, Road to Zero Waste Plan, and Climate Action Plan.

We congratulate the following individuals and organizations for having been selected:

Community Advisory Committee:

Big Wind with the Northern Arapaho Tribe
JD Murphy
Ehret Nottingham
Roberto Torres

Plan Ambassadors:

Maritza Arizaga
Natalie Shrewsbury
Christian Ferguson
Casandra Shell
Isabel Van Dyke
Danny Feig-Sandoval
Paul McCudden
Marna Widom
Amber Lane
India Luxton
Rosie Duncan
Sam Houghteling
Kristina Kachur
Terry Usrey
Kit Baker

Community Partners:

Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
Sunrise Movement Fort Collins
Care Housing
Northern Colorado Intertribal Powwow Association Incorporated

The City selected applicants who have culturally-relevant expertise and relationships with historically underrepresented communities in Fort Collins. Volunteer Plan Ambassadors are also being enlisted to engage their peers.

To learn more about the Our Climate Future project, please go to https://ourcity.fcgov.com/ourclimatefuture. You can share ideas for the planning process on the website, ask questions to City Staff, and find out other ways to get involved.

