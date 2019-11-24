City Announces New Community Advisory Committee Members, Community Partners, and Plan Ambassadors for Our Climate Future Planning Effort

MACY WEITZEL

Business Support III

Communications and Public Involvement Office

City of Fort Collins

215 N. Mason St.

970-416-2209 office

mweitzel@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins is pleased to announce new Community Advisory Committee Members, Community Partners, and Plan Ambassadors for the Our Climate Future Planning Effort. Community Advisory Committee members advise staff on the implementation of the climate action plan. Plan Ambassadors and Community Partners are individuals and organizations which will engage diverse groups in the Fort Collins community, increasing wide representation in the Our Climate Future planning effort. This planning effort is in the early stages of public engagement and is a collective update to three plans: The Energy Policy, Road to Zero Waste Plan, and Climate Action Plan.

We congratulate the following individuals and organizations for having been selected:

Community Advisory Committee:

Big Wind with the Northern Arapaho Tribe

JD Murphy

Ehret Nottingham

Roberto Torres

Plan Ambassadors:

Maritza Arizaga

Natalie Shrewsbury

Christian Ferguson

Casandra Shell

Isabel Van Dyke

Danny Feig-Sandoval

Paul McCudden

Marna Widom

Amber Lane

India Luxton

Rosie Duncan

Sam Houghteling

Kristina Kachur

Terry Usrey

Kit Baker

Community Partners:

Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

Sunrise Movement Fort Collins

Care Housing

Northern Colorado Intertribal Powwow Association Incorporated

The City selected applicants who have culturally-relevant expertise and relationships with historically underrepresented communities in Fort Collins. Volunteer Plan Ambassadors are also being enlisted to engage their peers.

To learn more about the Our Climate Future project, please go to https://ourcity.fcgov.com/ourclimatefuture. You can share ideas for the planning process on the website, ask questions to City Staff, and find out other ways to get involved.