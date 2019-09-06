City & County to spray for mosquitoes Sept. 8 & 11

Based on high levels of West Nile virus-infected Culex mosquitoes trapped last week, the City of Fort Collins and the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment will spray for mosquitoes in central and north Fort Collins and adjacent Larimer County.

Spraying will occur by fogging trucks on both Sunday, Sept. 8 and Wednesday, Sept. 11, weather permitting; it will begin at 8 p.m. each night and end by 2 a.m. the following morning.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Spraying will take place in the areas generally bounded by:

Douglas Road, Shields Street, Vine Drive and Timberline Road

Vine Drive, College Avenue, Drake Road and Timberline Road

Laurel Street/Elizabeth Street, Overland Trail, Drake Road and College Avenue

Please see the detailed map of the spray area at www.fcgov.com/westnile and attached. The entire spray area will be treated on both nights.

The City’s contractor, Vector Disease Control International (VDCI), will use a permethrin-based product to be applied in a fine mist. To minimize pesticide exposure, residents should stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed for 30 to 60 minutes after spraying. It’s recommended that residents bring pets indoors as well. Residents can further minimize pesticide exposure by covering organic gardens, ponds, and water features with a sheet or tarp. Fogging trucks are equipped with GPS tracking; to follow the trucks’ progress, visit www.fcgov.com/westnile.

The decision to spray for mosquitos follows the recommendation by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, in accordance with the City’s West Nile Virus Management Policy.