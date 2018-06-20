City Hosts Formal Swearing-in Ceremony for Police Chief

Amanda King

Communications Director

FORT COLLINS, CO – On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, Chief Jeffrey Swoboda will be formally sworn in as the new Fort Collins Police Chief. Community members and media are invited to attend the ceremony, which will be held at 5:15 p.m. in City Council Chambers before Tuesday night’s Council meeting.

“I am thrilled to have Chief Swoboda join our organization and community.” said City Manager Darin Atteberry. “His commitment to service, his passion for excellence and his ability to hold all to a high level of accountability will be a valued addition to Fort Collins.”

“I am very excited and humbled to be chosen as the Fort Collins Police Chief,” said Chief Swoboda. “I am looking forward to working with the community and the highly committed staff to reach the clearly stated goal of making Fort Collins the safest city in the country.”

Swoboda’s official start date was June 4, with an annual salary of $192,000.