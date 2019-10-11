City Looking for Community Partners and Plan Ambassadors for Our Climate Future Planning Effort and new members for the Community Advisory Committee for the Climate Action Plan
By Jensen Morgan,
Climate Action & Community Engagement,
ourclimatefuture@fcgov.com 970-416-4238
The City of Fort Collins is looking for individuals and organizations in the community to serve as Community Partners or Plan Ambassadors for the “Our Climate Future” planning effort. This effort is in the early stages of public engagement and is a collective update to three plans: the Energy Policy, Road to Zero Waste Plan, and Climate Action Plan.
The City is centering the Our Climate Future public process in equity and is striving to engage historically underrepresented communities in Fort Collins including, but not limited to:
- Communities of Color
- Community members under 29
- DACA Students
- Individuals within Cultural Centers
- LGBTQIA+ Communities
- Local Indigenous Communities
- Migrant Communities
- People Experiencing Disabilities
- Veterans
The project team has allocated funding to pay individuals or organizations who are willing to serve as partners or ambassadors in this effort, and who have culturally relevant expertise and relationships with historically underrepresented communities in Fort Collins. Volunteer Ambassadors are also being enlisted. Those interested can apply at https://ourcity.fcgov.com/ourclimatefuture.
The City is also looking for new members to join the Climate Action Plan Community Advisory Committee which is a group of individuals representing diverse perspectives and voices that meets quarterly to advise City staff.
The application deadline is October 2. You can share ideas for the planning process on the website, ask questions to City Staff, and find out other ways to get involved.
To learn more about the Our Climate Future project and to apply for the Community Advisory Committee, Plan Ambassador, or Community Partner opportunities, visit https://ourcity.fcgov.com/ourclimatefuture.
