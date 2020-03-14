City Manager Issues Emergency Proclamation in Response to COVID-19

City Manager Darin Atteberry signed a formal Proclamation of Local Emergency late Friday, March 13, in response to expected community impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus). City Council will vote to ratify the proclamation on Tuesday, March 17.

“This has been a challenging week for our community and nation,” said Atteberry. “I have been in numerous conversations with health officials, operational staff, local partners and other City Managers throughout the region and after consulting with the Mayor and City Council, I have issued this proclamation to formalize our emergency response and ensure access to necessary resources.”

The City has been working closely with partners, such as the Larimer County Department of Health & Environment, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, and the Centers for Disease Control and following their expertise and recommendations. This proclamation follows similar declarations at the national, state and county levels.