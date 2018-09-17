City Manager’s Recommended Budget Now Available

David Young, Public Relations Coordinator

The City of Fort Collins City Manager’s 2019-2020 Recommended Budget is now available for the public to view online at fcgov.com/budget.

The budget is the product of the 2018 Budgeting for Outcomes (BFO) process, which is based on the City’s 2018 Strategic Plan. The recommended budget, which included public input, provides narratives of each Offer (aka budget request) submitted to one of the City’s seven outcome areas. Within each narrative there’s an opportunity to view the performance measures included in each Offer.

City Council will adopt the City’s 2019-2020 Biennial Budget in November 2018 following a series of work sessions and Council meetings this fall. To provide feedback to Council on the recommended budget, residents may attend a public hearing on Sept. 18 or Oct. 2 to speak directly to Council or send letters to Communications Specialist David Young at dyoung@fcgov.com by Oct. 3. Young will aggregate all letters for Council’s consideration.

