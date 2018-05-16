City Now Accepting Innovative Climate Action Proposals Through May 18

Katy McLaren, Senior Environmental Planner

The City is now accepting letters of intent for the 2018 Innovate Fort Collins Challenge as part of the community’s goals to reduce carbon emissions 20 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.

Grants ranging from $3,000 to $75,000 are available for pilot projects capable of achieving greenhouse gas reductions through a variety of approaches. Those tactics can include, but are not limited to, innovative applications of new or existing technologies; behavior change; new business models; or new public-private partnerships.

Applicants must submit a letter of intent no later than May 18. Finalists must present their proposal at a public pitch night on August 30. Instructions and more information are available at www.fcgov.com/innovate.

Successful applications will focus on one or more of the following key areas and illustrate their use by residents or businesses:

Accelerated uptake in conservation, efficiency and renewable energy.

Increased use of alternative transportation options vs. traditional automobile usage.

Greater reduction, reuse and recycling of waste materials.

Efforts to encourage behavior change that include mobilization efforts aimed at shifting behaviors.

In addition to reducing emissions 20 percent by 2020, the City is aiming for 80 percent in carbon reductions by 2030 with the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. The City aims to achieve those goals through a variety of strategies in such areas as energy, transportation and solid waste. Learn more about the community’s Climate Action Plan at www.fcgov.com/climateaction.