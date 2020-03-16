City of Fort Collins
Description of Closure:
FORT COLLINS, CO – In response to the latest local, state and federal recommendations regarding public gatherings, the City of Fort Collins is closing all City recreation and cultural facilities, March 16-27, including all meetings, classes, performances and other events scheduled at those facilities.
The closures are part of the City’s ongoing efforts to protect the community and limit the potential spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
These new facility closures include:
Carnegie Center for Creativity
Club Tico
EPIC
The Farm at Lee Martinez Park
Foothills Activity Center
The Gardens on Spring Creek
The Lincoln Center
Mulberry Pool
Northside Aztlan Community Center
Pottery Studio
Rolland Moore Racquet Complex
These closures are in addition to the previously announced Fort Collins Senior Center and Fort Collins Museum of Discovery facility closures. The Butterfly House at the Gardens will remain closed through April 3, as that portion of the facility is staffed by Denver’s Butterfly Pavilion.
All City sponsored events of 250+ will remain suspended through April 10.
Participants and ticket holders will be contacted directly with additional information.
