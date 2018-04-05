City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Volunteer Week

David Young

Recognizing the value of volunteers, the City of Fort Collins will take time to thank and celebrate its more than 8,000 volunteers this month in honor of National Volunteer Week.

“National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to highlight and thank the people and causes that inspire us to serve,” said the City’s Volunteer Program Manager, Charlotte Norville. “Volunteerism empowers individuals to find their why. We encourage everyone to share why they volunteer with us on social media using #FindYourWhy.”

On April 17, in honor of the event, the Mayor will proclaim April 15-21 National Volunteer Week. Fort Collins Volunteer (FCV) will recognize its volunteers who contributed more than 146,000 hours last year to the City organization by offering a lineup of free activities during that week. Events include:

A tour of the Timberline Recycling Center

A tour of the future Poudre River Whitewater Park

Volunteer preparation for the Spring Plant sale

Lunch and Learn at The Gardens on Spring Creek

Volunteers’ Free Day at the Museum of Discovery

Compression only CPR and AED Training

Additionally, the City of Fort Collins is teaming up with United Way of Larimer County to host a National Volunteer Month Celebration & Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 28 at 8:30 a.m. at Block One, located at 428 Linden St. in Fort Collins. As a part of the event, Mayor Troxell and United Way of Larimer County President and CEO, Annie Davies, will address the community and present a number of volunteer awards. A free pancake breakfast will also be provided by the Fort Collins Lions Club and Human Bean.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and has grown exponentially each year, with thousands of volunteer projects and special events scheduled throughout the week. For more information regarding National Volunteer Week activities, please visit: fcgov.com/volunteer or uwaylc.org/volunteer.