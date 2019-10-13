City of Fort Collins Earns National Accreditation in Parks and Recreation

The City of Fort Collins proudly joins the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies and is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community. This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, and services.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

As part of the accreditation process, the Recreation, Parks, and Park Planning and Development Departments had to demonstrate compliance with 151 recognized standards and record all policies and procedures. Often the process helps identify efficiencies and heighten areas of accountability, all of which translate into higher quality service and operation to benefit the community. After a rigorous application and evaluation period, the distinguished accomplishment was awarded during the 2019 NRPA Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

“We are honored to join our esteemed colleagues in the parks and recreation industry with the acceptance of this prestigious accreditation,” said City of Fort Collins City Manager Darin Atteberry. “Thanks to the dedication and commitment of our remarkable staff and the thoughtful guidance of our leadership, we are perfectly positioned to continue on this path of excellence, providing the world-class recreational opportunities our community deserves.”

The process for accreditation involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained visitors that results in a written report, and a hearing with the Commission to grant accreditation.

The Commission is comprised of representatives from NRPA, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials, the International City/County Management Association, the Academy for Leisure Sciences, the Armed Forces Recreation Network and the Council of State Executive Directors.

Looking forward, to maintain the CAPRA standards the City of Fort Collins will submit an annual report and participate in a full review again in five years. For more information about CAPRA accreditation, visit nrpa.org/CAPRA.