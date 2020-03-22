City of Fort Collins Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The City of Fort Collins has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). In order to protect the privacy of the individual, identifying information and medical records will not be released to the public.

The employee has not been into work since March 10 and will remain in quarantine until symptom and fever-free for 72 hours. Following the guidance and protocol from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, the City has notified all coworkers and those that had direct contact will remain in self-quarantine as well.

“We know this continues to be a challenging time for our community and staff,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry. “We are working with leaders across the organization to adapt and adjust so that we can continue to deliver necessary City services while protecting the health and safety of our community and workforce.”

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines indicate the risk to others is low, out of an abundance of caution, two City facilities (700 Wood St. and 215 N. Mason St.) will be closed to all but critical services staff March 23-27 for additional cleaning and disinfection. All City facilities remain closed to the public at this time.