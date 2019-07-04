City of Fort Collins Independence Day Closures

In honor of Independence Day, all Fort Collins City offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, July 4, including the Gardens on Spring Creek, most recreation centers and all library branches.

Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual, while Transfort will offer enhanced
service, including shuttles to City Park from CSU’s Moby Arena and the Downtown Transit Center from 5:30-9:10 p.m. City Park Pool will be open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All City offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Friday, July 5.

