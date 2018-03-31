City of Fort Collins Mediation & Restorative Justice Services Outreach Session Set for April 4

Kailee Melendez

The City of Fort Collins Mediation & Restorative Justice Services office (MRJS) will hold it’s first Outreach Session of 2018 on Wednesday, April 4th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Campus West Connections Office at 1335 W. Elizabeth St., Unit 145. The session will begin with a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The City’s MRJS office consists of two different programs. The Mediation program provides free, confidential conflict resolution services to Fort Collins residents. The program offers a safe, effective, neutral environment where residents can create their own win-win solution with the aid of our trained volunteer mediators.

The second program, Restorative Justice Services, offers a court diversion option to youth offenders that promotes resolution for victims and repairs the community harm caused by the youth’s actions. The program strongly encourages offender accountability, personal development and re-integration, so they can return to productive community life with a clean record. Participants range in age from 10-22 years, and they’ve typically committed a misdemeanor offense such as shoplifting, trespassing or damaging someone’s property. The program also relies heavily on volunteers; the program’s 66 volunteers donated a total of 2,310 hours in 2016.

Seating for the outreach session is limited; please RSVP by April 3, 2018 by calling (970) 416-2290 or emailing kmelendez@fcgov.com.