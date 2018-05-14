City of Fort Collins Now Accepting Entries for the 2018 4th of July Parade

The City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Departments are now accepting entries for the 2018 4th of July Parade. Please note that the direction of the parade has changed. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4th and will now travel westbound on Mountain Avenue between Meldrum Street and Jackson Avenue. The distance of the parade route is one mile. Awards will be given to entries in the following categories: Most Patriotic, Most Spirited, Most Creative, and Best Overall.

Entries may be submitted online at fcgov.com/july4th. Please register early as parade entries are limited. The deadline for entry is June 29 at 5 p.m.

For more information visit fcgov.com/july4th or contact Marc Rademacher, 970.221.6309, mrademacher@fcgov.com.