City of Fort Collins Signs Emergency Order to Use CSU Owned Building as a Quarantine Shelter

The City of Fort Collins is allowing a building owned by the Colorado State University Research Foundation on Myrtle Street to be used as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

Although the Northside Aztlan Community Center has already been designated as a shelter, the Foundation-owned building, located at 1105 W. Myrtle Street, will be a shelter for those who are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms. The Myrtle Street building allows for proper quarantine procedures.

City Manager Darin Atteberry signed an emergency order allowing the Myrtle Street building to be used as a shelter. A copy of the City’s order is included with this press release.

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit fcgov.com/coronavirus.