City of Fort Collins Thanksgiving Closures

November 21, 2018 Theresa Rose News 0
Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual.
City of Fort Collins Logo

Chris Abshire, Communications Coordinator

In honor of Thanksgiving Day, all City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, including the Gardens on Spring Creek, all recreation facilities, all libraries, and the Museum of Discovery.

Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual. Limited Transfort bus service will also be available.

Additional holiday hours are as follows:

Want more news about your community?

Subscribe to NFN

  • Recreation facilities will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
  • Libraries will also close at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.

All City offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Improve your website

by Endo Creative - 6 hours ago

$1.00 Deposits Cyber Monday - Princess Cruises

by Dream Vacations - 3 days ago

Laudamus Chamber Chorale performs this weekend!

by Laudamus Chamber Chorale - 1 week ago

View More Promotions

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*