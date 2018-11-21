City of Fort Collins Thanksgiving Closures

Chris Abshire, Communications Coordinator

In honor of Thanksgiving Day, all City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, including the Gardens on Spring Creek, all recreation facilities, all libraries, and the Museum of Discovery.

Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual. Limited Transfort bus service will also be available.

Additional holiday hours are as follows:

Recreation facilities will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Libraries will also close at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.

All City offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.