City of Fort Collins to Host I-25 Gateways Workshop

MACY WEITZEL

Business Support III

Communications and Public Involvement Office

City of Fort Collins

215 N. Mason St.

970-416-2209 office

mweitzel@fcgov.com

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The City of Fort Collins will host a facilitated discussion of Fort Collins Gateways on Wednesday, October 21 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. The workshop will focus primarily on gateway areas along I-25 including Harmony, Prospect, and Mulberry.

City staff will showcase different future design options for community gateways that promote attractive entries, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will give a presentation on on-going and future improvements to I-25. The input received from the workshop will help shape a preferred direction for new development standards and public improvements.

Workshop Details:

When: Wednesday, October 21, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center, Columbine Room (light appetizers will be served)

Space is limited and participants are asked to RSVP at: http://ourcity.fcgov.com//harmonycorridor.