City of Fort Collins to Host I-25 Gateways Workshop

The City of Fort Collins will host a facilitated discussion of Fort Collins Gateways on Wednesday, October 21 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. The workshop will focus primarily on gateway areas along I-25 including Harmony, Prospect, and Mulberry.

City staff will showcase different future design options for community gateways that promote attractive entries, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will give a presentation on on-going and future improvements to I-25. The input received from the workshop will help shape a preferred direction for new development standards and public improvements.

Workshop Details:

When: Wednesday, October 21, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center, Columbine Room (light appetizers will be served)

Space is limited and participants are asked to RSVP at: http://ourcity.fcgov.com//harmonycorridor.

