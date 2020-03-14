City of Fort Collins

Fort Collins

Description of Closure:

City Suspends Large Events & Some Facilities Close in Response to COVID-19

FORT COLLINS, CO – On March 13, 2020, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued guidance for large gatherings, recommending canceling or postponing any events with more than 250 people unless there are steps taken to ensure a distance of at least six feet between smaller parties at the event. In response to this recommendation, all City sponsored events of 250+ will be suspended through April 10. This includes meetings, classes, performances and other events. Participants and ticket holders will be contacted directly with additional information.

Additionally, the City will have some temporary and limited facility closures:

Out of an abundance of caution to protect our senior population, the Fort Collins Senior Center will close at noon March 14 through March 27, with no programming or public access available during this time. Additionally, select programs for the 50+ age group will be cancelled at other Recreation facilities including Ancianos and Silver Sneakers classes.

In an effort to protect the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and visitors, the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery (FCMoD) is closed through March 27.

The Butterfly House at the Gardens on Spring Creek is closed until April 3 as staffing for that portion of the facility comes from the Denver’s Butterfly Pavilion, and they are closed through that date. Admission fees for the remainder of the Gardens on Spring Creek will be half-price through April 3.

At this time, all other Recreation, Culture and City facilities remain open and operational.

More information:

