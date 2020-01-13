City of Loveland: Art in Nature Sketch Hike

By High Plains Environmental Center

We are meeting at High Plains Environmental Center this month to take advantage of trails around the reservoirs, as well as indoor space if weather doesn’t cooperate. We will have a quick sketch lesson/advice for skeletal structure of animals with a journaling prompt too. There are good mounts in the HPEC collection to sketch indoors.

For outside, bring a chair or stool you can carry – we’ll have a good bit of drawing time. Binoculars optional but handy – lots of good views.

First time participants will receive an orientation to the “art” of nature journaling. Returning participants are asked to check in with the group before finding a spot to sketch. There will be a “sketch cheats” or journaling techniques lesson at the beginning of each session that is optional for any participant. We’ll all gather together during the last 10-15 minutes and share (optional) and cheer each other on.

This group is designed to make beginners very comfortable and encouraged, and to make everyone more knowledgeable about the nature around them. Art in Nature programs are generally held on the third Friday of each month. Times and locations vary with changes in the seasons.

For more information:

http://cityofloveland.org

Michele Van Hare

(970) 962-2643