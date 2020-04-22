City of Loveland: Certain Businesses Will Be Able to Partially re-open Starting April 26

City of Loveland

City of Loveland City Manager Steve Adams and Economic Development Director Kelly Jones provide the fourth in a weekly series of local COVID-19 updates.

City Manager Steve Adams opens this update with information on a partial reopening of certain businesses once the state-wide Stay-at-Home order expires on April 26. After this time, certain businesses will be able to partially reopen, slowly, and under certain conditions and limitations. This partial reopening is contingent upon the continued flattening of our curve and continued reduction in the number of new corona virus cases.

Economic Development Director Kelly Jones provides information on a new ‘one-stop shop’ website for northern Colorado businesses impacted by COVID-19. Please visit: https://nocorecovers. com.

The City’s Economic Development department has produced and published a virtual dining and restaurant take-out guide for Loveland restaurants.

Please visit: https://www. visitlovelandco.org/dining- updates/.

City Manager Steve Adams asks residents to continue to send COVID-19 questions to: COLCOVID19@cityofloveland.org, and urges residents to stay inside and stay well.