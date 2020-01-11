City of Loveland Offers Free Workshop on River Otters for PreSchoolers

PEEPs Preschool Environmental Education Program- “Winter Playmates – River Otters”

Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 09:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Loveland Public Library (300 N Adams Ave)

PEEPs Preschool Environmental Ed Program – 2-5 years (pre-K)

In this PEEPs session we will be talking about river otters. If ever there was an animal that plays more in the snow, we haven’t seen the footage!

We have fur to feel, footprints to look at, and fish for snack! We will be making otter spinners for our craft which originally have a coin in the center for the spin. If you have thoughts on what would make this toy safer for your child – please share, we’ve had poker ships, and tops with small handles suggested. If there is snow outside we will play fox and geese, play like otters!

Meeting in the Erion Room – Loveland Public Library 2nd Floor