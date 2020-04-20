City of Loveland Releases its Activity Guide Online

As a result of COVID-19, the City of Loveland Parks and Recreation has decided to forgo printing and distributing their summer activity guide via mail and at local businesses.

Instead, the guide is available on their website.

For those without internet access, sections of the guide can be printed upon request.

Summer registration and programming will look a little bit different, too. Keep reading for more info.

There are four ways to register for the summer 2020 activities. Please make sure you have your household ID when registering. Don’t have a household ID or can’t remember what it is? Fill out the household ID form.

1 – Register online beginning April 27 at 6:00P

2 – Register via phone beginning April 28 at 8:00A

For summer 2020 only, you may register via phone from 8:00A – 4:30P Monday – Friday beginning April 28 by calling 970-962-2386. Phone lines may be busy. Calls will be answered in the order they are received.

3 – Register via mail

Download and print the mail-in registration form and mail it to the address listed on the form. Mail-in registrations will be processed in the order they are received beginning April 28 when walk-in registration was originally scheduled to begin.

4 – Register in-person once Chilson Recreation & Senior Center Reopens

Chilson currently is scheduled to re-open on May 4, 2020, subject to changes.

Register online beginning April 27 at 6:00 pm. Register Online Beginning April 27 at 6:00P on the website at http://www.cityofloveland.org/departments/parks-recreation or call 970-962-2386

Senior Day Trips

Senior trips for June and July have been canceled. As such, we have established special registration dates for senior trips:

Senior Activity Card (SAC) holders have priority day trip registration June 30 – July 7; during this time trips are not open to online registration.

Day trip registration opens to all adults (18+) on July 8

Due to COVID-19, some activities may be canceled or rescheduled. Please check their website for the most current information.