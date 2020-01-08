City of Loveland to Offer Yoga Nidra Classes

By Chilson Recreation/Senior Center

Yoga Nidra is a systematic method of inducing complete physical, mental and emotional relaxation. It is an ancient practice of deep relaxation bringing about conscious sleep through a guided meditation.

Known benefits include stress and anxiety reduction, improved memory, strengthened immune system and rejuvenation of the body.

Certified yoga instructor Linda Bestor guides you through this deeply relaxing practice. You will be lying on the floor through the entire class. Bring a blanket.

1st & 3rd Monday of the month, 6:00-7:00P

Dates:1/20, 2/3, 2/17, 3/2, 3/16, 4/6, 4/20, 5/4

To Register:

https://webtrac.ci.loveland.co.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?display=detail&module=AR&primarycode=218006