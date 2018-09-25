City Planning Academy accepting applications

Amy Resseguie

The City of Fort Collins is accepting applications for the second annual City Planning Academy, which will take place Oct. 22-Nov. 12.

The four-week academy is an opportunity for community members to learn more about how the City of Fort Collins manages development, including its history and the evolution of policies that helped shape the community over time. Participants will learn about development processes and how they can get involved in the development process, culminating in a mock hearing.

The 2018 City Planning Academy will be held 6-8 p.m. each Monday, Oct. 22-Nov. 12.

Applications are available at www.fcgov.com/developmentreview and are due by midnight, Oct. 5.

