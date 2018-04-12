City Receives Gold Award at 2018 State Electronics Challenge

Michelle Johnson

The City of Fort Collins received a Gold Award for its achievements in the State Electronics Challenge, a comprehensive nationwide environmental sustainability initiative that currently reaches more than 223,000 employees in 39 states.

The City was recognized for its accomplishments in green purchasing, energy conservation and responsible recycling of electronic office equipment in 2017. These efforts were made possible by a collaboration between the City’s Information Technology and Purchasing Departments.

“Fort Collins is truly an outstanding example of a commitment to environmental leadership,” said Lynn Rubinstein, State Electronics Challenge Program Manager. “This is the third time that the City has earned a Gold Award.” She added that “Fort Collins is one of only 16 organizations nationally being recognized this year and one of three in Colorado.”

As a result of its environmental initiatives, in 2017 Fort Collins saved enough energy to power 138 households per year, avoided greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 22,734 cars from the road per year, as well as avoiding the generation of more than 1,700 pounds of hazardous waste.

A full list of winners and their environmental accomplishments can be found on the State Electronics Challenge website (www.stateelectronicschallenge.net).