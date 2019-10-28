City Releases Final Foothills Natural Areas Management Plan

By Zoë Shark

City of Fort Collins

Natural Areas Department

Public Engagement Manager

zshark@fcgov.com

The management plan that applies to Coyote Ridge, Pineridge, Maxwell, and Reservoir Ridge natural areas and the Foothills Trail has been adopted and is available at fcgov.com/foothills.

The Foothills Natural Areas Management Plan update describes various approaches to maintain and improve the rich plant and wildlife communities in the foothills while also managing for enjoyable, sustainable recreation access to these beautiful landscapes.

The management plan in storymap format, an executive summary, an action plan, and supporting documents are at https://www.fcgov.com/naturalareas/foothills-plan

The Management Plan includes:

Goals for the Foothills Natural Areas

Ecological Summary

Visitor Use Decisions and Future Considerations

Management Plan Process Overview

Public Engagement Summary

An Action Plan with detailed strategies and tactics

