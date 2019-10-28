City Releases Final Foothills Natural Areas Management Plan

Photo by Theresa Rose

The management plan that applies to Coyote RidgePineridgeMaxwell, and Reservoir Ridge natural areas and the Foothills Trail has been adopted and is available at fcgov.com/foothills.

The Foothills Natural Areas Management Plan update describes various approaches to maintain and improve the rich plant and wildlife communities in the foothills while also managing for enjoyable, sustainable recreation access to these beautiful landscapes.

The management plan in storymap format, an executive summary, an action plan, and supporting documents are at https://www.fcgov.com/naturalareas/foothills-plan

The Management Plan includes:

  • Goals for the Foothills Natural Areas
  • Ecological Summary
  • Visitor Use Decisions and Future Considerations
  • Management Plan Process Overview
  • Public Engagement Summary
  • An Action Plan with detailed strategies and tactics

Learn more at https://www.fcgov.com/naturalareas/foothills-plan

