City Seeking Comments on Draft Foothills Natural Areas Management Plan

October 4, 2019
By Jennifer Roberts,

City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department Environmental Planner,

jroberts@fcgov.com

 

City Seeking Comments on Draft Foothills Natural Areas Management Plan, 8/16-9/2 

A draft of the management plan that applies to Coyote Ridge, Pineridge, Maxwell and Reservoir Ridge natural areas and the Foothills Trail is now available for feedback through September 2 at fcgov.com/foothills

The Foothills Natural Areas Management Plan update describes various approaches to maintain and improve the rich plant and wildlife communities in the foothills while also managing for enjoyable, sustainable recreation access to these beautiful landscapes. 

A draft management plan in storymap format, an executive summary, an action plan, supporting documents and an online feedback form will be available Friday, August 16- Monday, September 2 at https://www.fcgov.com/naturalareas/foothills-plan 

The Draft Management Plan will include: 

  • Goals for the Foothills Natural Areas 
  • Ecological Summary 
  • Management Plan Process Overview 
  • Visitor Use Decisions and Future Considerations 
  • Public Engagement Summary 
  • An Action Plan with detailed strategies and tactics 

Learn more at https://www.fcgov.com/naturalareas/foothills-plan 

