City Seeks Development Partner for Affordable Housing in South Fort Collins

Emily Wilmsen

Senior Communications Specialist

The City seeks a development team to design and construct affordable for-sale homes on a five-acre parcel in south Fort Collins.

The parcel is part of the City’s Land Bank Program, through which the City acquires, holds and sells real property to help housing providers build affordable rental and homeownership housing. The “bank” currently consists of four properties. The City sold a fifth parcel in 2017 to Housing Catalyst for the 96-unit Village on Horsetooth.

Proposals are to be submitted to the City of Fort Collins per the instructions found in the RFP document which is posted on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Go to http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/city-of-fort-collins , and look for 8783 City of Fort Collins Land Bank Developer at 3620 East Kechter Road. Proposals must be received before 3 p.m. September 12.

The City plans to sell the land to a qualified development team to produce about 60 new homes for families making no more than 80 percent of the Area Median Income ($54,500 for a couple, $68,100 for a family of 4).