City Seeks Volunteers for 2018 Bicycle and Pedestrian Count

Chris Abshire

Communications Coordinator-Social Media

The City of Fort Collins’ FC Moves Department is performing their annual bicyclist and pedestrian count and is looking for volunteers to help with this year’s endeavor. Count times will be Tuesday, Sept. 11, Thursday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 15 between 7-9 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. A training session is required for all volunteers and will take place Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 281 N. College Avenue. Dinner will be provided for all volunteers during the training.

“The annual bicyclist and pedestrian count is an exciting opportunity to document trends in bicycling and walking and to generate data to support future improvements for those who walk and ride bikes in our community,” said FC Bikes Program Manager, Tessa Greegor. “This project supports our community’s commitment to active transportation and making it a viable option for our growing city. We’re excited to add new count locations in 2018 featuring the new connector trails to Loveland and the Mulberry Corridor.”

FC Moves is looking to fill nearly 200 two-hour volunteer shifts; volunteers can count at one or more of the intersection and trail locations chosen for the effort. Once their shift is complete, all volunteers will be entered into a drawing for multiple Fort Collins Downtown Business Association gift cards.

To sign up, community members can visit fcgov.com/bicycling or contact Lauren Nagle at lnagle@fcgov.com.