City Streets Superintendent receives national honor

Heather Cox, Business Support III, Communications & Public Involvement

Larry Schneider, the City of Fort Collins’ Streets Superintendent of more than 35 years, has been selected as one of the Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year by the American Public Works Association (APWA).

The award recognizes outstanding career service achievements of public works professionals from the public and private sectors in North America.

Schneider joined the City as a streets crew chief in 1980; two years later he became the streets superintendent, the position he still holds today. As superintendent, he oversees all operations, including the street maintenance program, snow removal, street sweeping, graffiti removal, crushing operations, traffic control, and maintenance of all road shoulders, medians and alleys.

“Larry’s commitment, sacrifice and contributions to public works delivery have shaped not only the City of Fort Collins, but the region, state and nation as well,” said Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell. “He has proven himself time and again in times of great need and emergency. He has been on the front lines of community safety and recovery during and after floods, crippling snow storms, and wildfires.”

In addition to responding to major snow events through the years, Schneider led debris clean-up efforts for several weeks after the 1997 Spring Creek flood, and was instrumental in coordinating support for regional partners during the 2013 flood and the 2008 Windsor tornado.

Under Schneider’s leadership, Fort Collins has become a nationally-recognized leader in innovative snow operations, including equipment, materials and technology; training; and storage facilities. These innovations include launching automated vehicle locating and an online plow-tracking system, installing on-site salt brine production, and building a fully automated material storage facility that serves as a best practice model for other US and international organizations.

“Larry exemplifies the best of leadership and public works practices for our community and the public works profession,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry. “His commitment to customer service and public safety can be seen throughout his staff, and exemplified and modeled by his interactions with citizens, business owners and elected officials.”

Schneider has been an APWA member since 1982 and was awarded lifetime membership in 2012. He served on the Colorado Chapter board of directors from 1986-1988 and as chapter president in 1991. He also founded the APWA Western Snow & Ice Conference, now in its 36th year.

APWA Region IX Director Dan Hartman will present Schneider with the Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year award on May 24 as part of National Public Works Week.