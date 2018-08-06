City Surveying Small Businesses, Seeking Input on Business Culture

Emily Wilmsen

The City’s Economic Health Office is seeking feedback from small businesses and the community to improve the City’s engagement with businesses.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket THE COLONIAL SHOP by North Forty / Scene Magazine

A statistically valid survey was mailed randomly in July to 2,000 small- to medium-sized businesses with 1-100 employees. Survey responses are due August 26. The City is also asking businesses and the community for feedback and discussion at https://ourcity.fcgov.com/FoCo-Business-and-You.

All are invited to contribute to the conversation because businesses help contribute to community culture and a sense of place where public amenities flourish, jobs are created and readily available, and entrepreneurship opportunities abound.

In December, the City surveyed 4,000 business of all sizes to gauge business owner and manager impressions of municipal government and doing business in Fort Collins in general. Those responding generally agreed Fort Collins is a great place to work and do business and regard the community’s overall image favorably. Those businesses also expressed concerns about whether they have enough qualified applicants with the right experience, and whether the City could provide more assistance with business retention and expansion.

This latest survey of 2,000 businesses is intended to gauge the community’s business climate for small- to medium-sized businesses.

“This feedback could help shape future programming, projects, and opportunities for Fort Collins businesses,” said Shannon Hein, the City’s business specialist. “We want to listen and collect feedback around how the community engages with businesses and the challenges, opportunities, ideas, and stories that businesses and patrons have to share.”

The Economic Health Office exists to support businesses with retention and expansion and help businesses make connections to economic innovation and redevelopment opportunities. For more information, go to www.fcgov.com/business.