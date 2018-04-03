“Meet a Mediator” event, April 7, at Campus West

The City of Fort Collins Community Mediation Program is hosting a “Meet a Mediator” drop-in event for residents to explore options to resolve community-related conflict.

Trained mediators will be available to answer questions about how mediation works, how it can help, and why someone would consider mediation. Attendees can get ideas and resources to address neighbor, roommate or landlord/tenant conflicts.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 7, at the Campus West Connections office, 1335 W. Elizabeth St. Unit 145.

Attendees can drop in during the session, or call 970-224-6022 to schedule an appointment with a mediator.

Please note that mediators are not lawyers and no legal advice will be provided at this event.