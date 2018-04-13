City to Retrofit Civic Center, Old Town Parking Structures with Pre-Pay Technology This Summer

Seth Lorson

Construction will begin April 16 to retrofit the Civic Center and Old Town parking structures with the same pre-pay technology used in the Firehouse Alley structure next to the Elizabeth Hotel.

Construction will involve temporary closure of up to 75 parking spaces in each structure at any given time. The City will communicate this information to permit holders and the public as soon as the construction schedule affecting spaces becomes available. Construction is expected to continue into August.

The parking improvements are part of a multi-year plan to improve the Downtown customer parking experience. Upgrades will include pre-pay technology that requires paying in advance at a pay station or using the FC Parking app. Sensors will be installed to indicate available parking spaces using red and green lights above individual spaces. Parking availability will also be displayed in the FC Parking App. Digital signs will also be placed at each entrance indicating space availability.

The sensor technology will also give the City real-time data about occupancy and turnover for parking planning purposes.

Construction will involve:

Removal of entry/exit gates. Installation of pay stations. Installation of sensors to indicate parking availability. Maintenance with application of concrete sealant



When the project is complete, payments must be made upon arrival via pay stations at each exit or via FC Parking App. Enforcement will occur using a license plate number. Go to fcgov.com/parking/downtown for more information and construction updates.