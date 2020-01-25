Clearview Library District and Foundation to Host Author William Kamkwamba February 22

The Clearview Library District and the Clearview Library District Friends and Foundation will host New York Times bestselling author William Kamkwamba as part of the Clearview Reads series on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Windsor High School.

Kamkwamba’s amazing journey to achieve his dream of bringing electricity, light, and the promise of a better life to his family in Malawi is captured in the memoir “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind: Creating Currents of Electricity and Hope,” co-authored with Bryan Mealer. Seemingly against all odds, he constructed a windmill from scraps to bring lighting to his family’s home.

In addition to being a best-selling author, Kamkwamba is a speaker, innovator, TED Fellow, IDEO.org Global Fellow, and co-founder of the Moving Windmills Project.

The evening will begin with a free Innovation Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. The Innovation Fair will include an interactive showcase of STEM technology from local students, companies, and organizations.

The author talk with Kamkwamba will begin at 6:45 p.m. in the auditorium with a book signing immediately following.

Tickets are $5 for the author talk, and can be purchased on the Foundation’s website, www.cldfriends.org/william_ kamkwamba. Proceeds benefit the Friends and Foundation’s Clearview Reads fund.

For more information, visit www.cldfriends.org/william_ kamkwamba or call 970-686-5603.

About Clearview Reads

Each year, the Clearview Library District, Clearview Library District Friends & Foundation, and the Kathy Murphy Speaker Series Fund are proud to present Clearview Reads, a series of literary events that brings popular authors to our community.

The author series is funded by the Kathy Murphy Speaker Series Fund at the Community Foundation. The fund was created by a donation from Vincent Murphy in memory of his wife, Kathy, a former director of the Clearview Library District.