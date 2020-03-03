Clearview Library District Launches 2020-2022 Strategic Plan

The Clearview Library District will begin the new year with the launch of its 2020–2022 Strategic Plan.

The final plan document, as well as all process documents, can be found on the district’s website, clearviewlibrary.org/ strategic–plan.

The 2020–2022 Strategic Plan establishes a clear vision for serving the community and fulfilling the district’s mission: Cultivate Curiosity. Enlighten the Mind. Strengthen the Community.

“We’re excited to start the year with a new strategic plan,” said Clearview Library District Director Ann Kling. “The plan is our guide for serving our community.”

The district began the strategic planning process last year with third-party facilitator Sheryl Trent of S Brand. The process included an extensive community engagement component that resulted in more than 3,500 comments.

“The Clearview Library District and the community were fully committed to the planning process,” Trent said. “The discussions were insightful, heartfelt, and represented a wide range of community ideas and values.”

The Advisory Group — representative of the district — utilized the feedback to develop the plan and its four priority areas: Communication, Partnerships, Programs & Services, and Space.

“Members of the Advisory Group were very respectful of the wide and passionate range of opinions,” Trent shared. “While they all brought their own ideas to the table, the community feedback was the main driver in the conversations about future projects and actions.”

Updates on the progress of plan initiatives will be presented to the Library Board of Trustees each quarter, as well as posted to the district website, clearviewlibrary.org/ strategic–plan.

For more information, call 970-686-5603 or visit clearviewlibrary.org/ strategic–plan.