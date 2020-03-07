Clearview Library to Offer Free 2019 Tax Preparation

The Clearview Library District will offer free tax preparation assistance from 4-7 p.m. each Monday through April 13 at the Windsor-Severance Library.

The tax preparation service is provided by the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a national program between the Internal Revenue Service and nonprofit organizations. The service is provided free of charge to community members with less than $69,000 in income or who are over 60 years old.

“We believe that by hosting this program we are meeting a vital need within the community for accessible and affordable tax assistance,” said Jennifer Bradley, Adult Programming and Collections Librarian. “Filing taxes can be tricky. The VITA program gives our community members the opportunity to get the help they need to make sure their taxes are filed properly and on time.”

Tax preparation is completed by IRS-certified volunteers from Realities Focus in the library’s small meeting room. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis; reservations are not accepted. Tax returns are prepared off-site and delivered the following week.

“We are the only site open in the late afternoon/evening, which affords many the opportunity to get assistance without having to take off work,” Realities Focus Site Coordinator Debby Jones said. “We interview each person thoroughly regarding their personal tax situation, accept their documents, and schedule them an appointment to return to pick up their completed returns and tax documents the following week. We are a small site, providing a more personalized experience.”

For more information, visit clearviewlibrary.org/events. The Windsor-Severance Library is located at 720 3rd Street in Windsor, Colo.