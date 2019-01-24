Closing ceremonies and celebrations

Sense of Place will be on view through this Saturday, January 26 at the Lincoln Center. For this exhibit, three artists, Norma Alonzo, Ann Johnston, and Meghan Wilbar, share their unique interpretations of the landscape around them. Friday, January 25, from 5:30-7:00 pm is a closing reception. At 6:00 pm, artist Ann Johnston will give a gallery talk about her quilts inspired by the Sierra Nevada’s geology and mining history.

Norma Alonzo of Santa Fe, New Mexico, paints landscapes as an exploration and expression of the feeling, and perhaps the understanding to our state of being. Her paintings reflect this push and pull, back and forth between opposites. This tension and energy accompany hope, balance, and peace through structure, space, and color.

Ann Johnston of Lake Oswego, Oregon, shares quilts from her body of work The Contact: Sierra Nevada, Dyed and Stitched. These works explore the sunlit white granite peaks as well as the dark mines and machinery of the California Gold Rush of which Ann is a descendant. Her quilts explore her life-long connection to and exploration of this landscape.

Meghan Wilbar of Pueblo, Colorado, explores the sky. She feels the color, shapes, and movement of the sky alter our sense of being and understanding of the world. Her pieces investigate this connection between the observational and emotional view of the sky. Shown are both collage studies completed on location and sky/land paintings.

In the lobby, a celebration of the Lincoln Center’s 40th Anniversary with a display of items from the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery Archive, sharing the Lincoln Center’s history. The art “thrones created by artists Anne Bossert, and Todd Kundla and Terry Casper using the old theatre seats from the newly renovated Performance Hall have been moved out to the lobbies for you to enjoy during theatre performances.

For more information about the exhibit visit lctix.com/exhibitions.