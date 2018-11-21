Closing Day Dec. 16 for Boat Ramps at Carter Lake, Horsetooth Reservoir

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! The final day that the North ramp at Carter Lake and the South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir will be open is Sunday, Dec. 16.

Starting Monday, Dec. 17, all boat ramps at both reservoirs will be closed for the season.

Boat ramps will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 22, and hours will be reduced on Dec. 1.

Hours of operation at boat ramps until Nov. 30, 2018:

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

• South Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 22)

• Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season

• Satanka ramp: Closed for the season

Carter Lake County Park

• North ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 22)

• South Shore: Closed for the season

• North Pines ramp: Closed for the season

Hours of operation at boat ramps Dec. 1-16, 2018:

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

• South Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday – Sunday, closed Monday – Thursday

• Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season

• Satanka ramp: Closed for the season

Carter Lake County Park

• North ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday – Sunday, closed Monday – Thursday

• South Shore: Closed for the season

• North Pines ramp: Closed for the season

Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels, weather and ice. For the up-to-date schedule, visit www.larimer.org/boating.