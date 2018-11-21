Closing Day Dec. 16 for Boat Ramps at Carter Lake, Horsetooth Reservoir

November 21, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
Image courtesy of campoutcolorado.com
Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! The final day that the North ramp at Carter Lake and the South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir will be open is Sunday, Dec. 16.

Starting Monday, Dec. 17, all boat ramps at both reservoirs will be closed for the season.

Boat ramps will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 22, and hours will be reduced on Dec. 1.

Hours of operation at boat ramps until Nov. 30, 2018:

Want more news about your community?

Subscribe to NFN

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

• South Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 22)

• Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season

• Satanka ramp: Closed for the season

Carter Lake County Park

• North ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 22)

• South Shore: Closed for the season

• North Pines ramp: Closed for the season

Hours of operation at boat ramps Dec. 1-16, 2018:

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

• South Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday – Sunday, closed Monday – Thursday

• Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season

• Satanka ramp: Closed for the season

Carter Lake County Park

• North ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday – Sunday, closed Monday – Thursday

• South Shore: Closed for the season

• North Pines ramp: Closed for the season

Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels, weather and ice. For the up-to-date schedule, visit www.larimer.org/boating.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Improve your website

by Endo Creative - 6 hours ago

$1.00 Deposits Cyber Monday - Princess Cruises

by Dream Vacations - 3 days ago

Laudamus Chamber Chorale performs this weekend!

by Laudamus Chamber Chorale - 1 week ago

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*