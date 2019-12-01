Closing Day Dec. 2 for Boat Ramps at Carter Lake, Horsetooth Reservoir

By Mark Caughlan, Horsetooth District Manager, (970) 498-5600
Dan Rieves, Carter Lake District Manager, (970) 619-4456
Attention, boaters, and anglers! The final day that the North Pines ramp at Carter Lake and the South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir will be open is Sunday, Dec. 1.
Starting Monday, Dec. 2, all boat ramps at both reservoirs will be closed for the season.
Boat ramps will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Hours of operation at boat ramps until Dec. 2, 2019:
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
South Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 days a week (closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28)
Carter Lake County Park
North Pines ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 days a week (closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28)
The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/
