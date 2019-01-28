Coffee With A Cop – Connect With Your Community

Coffee With A Cop – Connect With Your Community Building Relationships … One Cup At A Time. In short, Coffee with a Cop is a way to bring local police officers, and the community members they serve, together – over coffee – to discuss issues, voice concerns, ask questions, and get to know each other. We hope you'll join your neighbors and members of the Timnath Police Department for free coffee and conversation!

Coffee with a Cop is a way to bring local police officers, and the community members they serve, together – over coffee –  to discuss issues, voice concerns, ask questions, and get to know each other. Join your neighbors and members of the Timnath Police Department for free coffee and conversation.

DATE: Thursday, January 31st

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Starbucks – 4541 Weitzel St. (Timnath)

 

Coffee with A Cop was launched in Hawthorne, California in 2011.  Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states and has become one of the most successful community-oriented policing programs across the country.  The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together.

 

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.  In a short time, citizens and police officers get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the communities they live in and serve.  Coffee with a Cop events provides access and opportunity for distraction-free conversations with your local police officers.

 

Questions? Please contact Officer Andrew Tope: 970-224-3211 or by email: atope@timnathgov.com

**Coffee provided by Starbucks**

More about Coffee With a Cop

Coffee With a Cop Website

 

