Coffee With A Cop – Connect With Your Community

Building Relationships … One Cup At A Time.

Coffee with a Cop is a way to bring local police officers, and the community members they serve, together – over coffee – to discuss issues, voice concerns, ask questions, and get to know each other. Join your neighbors and members of the Timnath Police Department for free coffee and conversation.

DATE: Thursday, January 31st

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Starbucks – 4541 Weitzel St. (Timnath)

Coffee with A Cop was launched in Hawthorne, California in 2011. Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states and has become one of the most successful community-oriented policing programs across the country. The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. In a short time, citizens and police officers get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the communities they live in and serve. Coffee with a Cop events provides access and opportunity for distraction-free conversations with your local police officers.

Questions? Please contact Officer Andrew Tope: 970-224-3211 or by email: atope@timnathgov.com

**Coffee provided by Starbucks**

