Colorado and Wyoming Sends DOZENS of Responders to Support Hurricane Efforts

More than 45 members of the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming have traveled east to support impacted and potentially impacted areas of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The Colorado and Wyoming region have also deployed three of its five Emergency Response Vehicles to provide food, water, and supplies to individuals in impacted areas.

Tuesday night, more than 9,000 people stayed in 140 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. While the focus of the storm is shifting away from Florida, the Red Cross continues coordinating with partners to support evacuation centers in South Carolina and North Carolina.

More than 1,900 trained Red Cross responders from all over the country are helping to support relief efforts, with more expected to arrive as the storm hits the United States.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Help people affected by disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, storms and countless other crises by making a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small across the United States. Please consider making a donation today. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).