COLORADO AUDIOLOGY CENTER, THE HEARING PLACE CONTINUES GROWTH UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP

Dr. Brittany Mathisen Takes Helm of Seven Facilities, Providing Hearing Services to Surrounding Northern Colorado Communities

The Hearing Place, a network of premier audiology centers with seven locations spanning Northern and Eastern Colorado, is excited to announce the successful transfer of ownership from its founder Mike Walker to former employee Dr. Brittany Mathisen.

The Hearing Place has helped people to restore their hearing, providing consultations and clinical screenings from its expert team of audiologists and hearing instrument specialists who strive to assist people at all stages of hearing loss.

“Our motto is ‘better hearing, better life’ and I am confident that Dr. Mathisen will continue to provide the highest level of hearing care to the Northern and Eastern Colorado community,” said Walker. “As a previous employee of the clinic and a qualified practitioner, she will bring an immense amount of value to her leadership and ownership role.”

Mathisen’s extensive experience as a practitioner includes performing a variety of diagnostic examinations, including cochlear implant qualifications, infant/adult auditory brainstem responses, and examination/fitting of hearing aids for all ages, from infants to adults. Mathisen holds a bachelor’s degree in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology and a doctorate in Audiology from the University of Northern Colorado. Upon completion of an externship at Denver Health Medical Center, she launched her career working with Mike Walker in his Greeley, Colorado location. After working in Greeley for four years, Dr. Mathisen decided to expand her skillset in Fairbanks, Alaska at an ear, nose, and throat clinic. Today, Mathisen returns to her home state of Colorado to continue pursuit of her lifelong passion.

“My passion is to help improve relationships and ultimately lives through better hearing,” said Mathisen. “I’m looking forward to helping patients with their hearing alongside an exceptional team of area audiologists.”

As one of the few remaining locally owned practices in Colorado, The Hearing Place works to ensure that patients always receive quality care and service at each of its seven locations. Previous owner and founder, Mike Walker, will remain in a transitory role, assisting Mathisen and The Hearing Place team members to ensure a seamless transition for patients.

About The Hearing Place

Mike Walker started providing hearing services in 1989, The Hearing Place is a network of premier audiology centers with seven locations spanning Northern Colorado. As one of the few remaining locally owned practices in Colorado, The Hearing Place and its expert team of audiologists work to help patients achieve “Better Hearing, Better Life” by working to restore hearing through quality care and services ranging from consultations to clinical screenings. For more information visit The Hearing Place website at www.thehearingplaceco.com.