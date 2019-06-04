COLORADO AUTHORS’ LEAGUE 2019 Finalists announced!

North Forty news writer and illustrator R. Gary Rahan, was just announced as a 2019 Finalists of the COLORADO AUTHORS’ LEAGUE for his ADULT NOVEL, A Once-Dead Genius in the Kennel of Master MorticueAmbergrand.

“I’ve loved science fiction since I was a kid and always wanted to write something that would fascinate others in the same way,” Gary Rahan says. “I wrote some SF earlier in my career, but only one other novel-length manuscript. The idea for a Once-Dead Genius suffered a couple of false starts, but once I found the voice of Rudy, the main character, and the humorous-ironic tone that seemed natural, the book almost wrote itself during the course of one year. It’s always gratifying to be recognized by your writing peers and, in this case, by a prestigious writing organization that has been in existence the better part of a century now.”